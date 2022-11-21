Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.78. 20,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,146. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

