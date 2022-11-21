Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,899 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Intel stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $29.12. 432,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

