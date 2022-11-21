Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 526 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,310 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

