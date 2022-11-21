DRW Securities LLC Buys 10,522 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,257,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

