DRW Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

