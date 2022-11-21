DRW Securities LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,183. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04.

