DRW Securities LLC Invests $626,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,185. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

