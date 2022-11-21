DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.23. 27,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Progressive

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.