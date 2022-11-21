DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,578 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

