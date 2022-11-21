DRW Securities LLC Takes $769,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,220. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.