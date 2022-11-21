DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

