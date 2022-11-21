Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

