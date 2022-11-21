Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €46.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($47.42) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DUE opened at €32.00 ($32.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($43.92).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.