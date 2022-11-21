eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in eBay by 39.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in eBay by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in eBay by 28.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 58.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

EBAY traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 76,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

