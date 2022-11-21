ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 33,159 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 4.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ET stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 288,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,958,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.