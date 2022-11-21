ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE PXD traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average of $243.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.