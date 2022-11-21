ELCO Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Artesian Resources worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 34.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 27.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 82.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,647. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARTNA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.2784 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

