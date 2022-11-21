ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,865. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.31.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

