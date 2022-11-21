ELCO Management Co. LLC Invests $201,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,227,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

NYSE V traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.30. 85,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

