ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,951 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Shares of FELE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.78. 1,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.