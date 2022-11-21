ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 44.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

