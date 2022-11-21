ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

BA stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.12. 60,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

