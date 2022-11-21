ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 455 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,395. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

