Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

