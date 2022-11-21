ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.45 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and $61.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,149.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010757 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00230857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32719245 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

