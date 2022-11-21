Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.15

Energi (NRG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $137,951.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00074174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00056482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022431 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,765,940 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

