Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Achieves $84,416.11

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Enigma has a total market cap of $84,416.11 and $83,103.99 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

