Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 9%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,990 shares of company stock worth $925,153. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.