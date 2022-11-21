Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 9%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
