ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $33.92

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $33.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,178.90 or 0.99999421 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00228996 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003818 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00856141 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.