ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 5.7%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,154,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.