EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 6.60, but opened at 6.31. EverCommerce shares last traded at 6.14, with a volume of 761 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.79.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.