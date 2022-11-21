Everdome Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.68 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

