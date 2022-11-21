Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $235.57 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $235.57 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 119.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

