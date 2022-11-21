Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and $474.00 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 131.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

