Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$61.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$48.57. 88,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,803. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.28.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Qu├ębec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

