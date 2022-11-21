Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$61.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$48.57. 88,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,803. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.28.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

