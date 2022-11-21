Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $51.66. 174,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,818. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

