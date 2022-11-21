Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Reduced by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 4.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Ferrari worth $118,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,668,000 after acquiring an additional 91,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,074. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

