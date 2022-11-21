Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00073774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

