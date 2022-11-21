Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,719 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.21. The stock had a trading volume of 108,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $391.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

