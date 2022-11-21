Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.28. 3,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.