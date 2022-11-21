Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,701 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

