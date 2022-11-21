Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $8.63 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 370,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,924,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. 5,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.
