Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 4.30% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

PSR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $89.58. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $120.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

