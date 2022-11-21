Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,490 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.90% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBF. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $10,767,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $7,611,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,431. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

