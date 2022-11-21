Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 9,131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 390,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,974,439. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $235.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

