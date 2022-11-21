Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.