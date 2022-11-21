Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 20,408 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,446. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.