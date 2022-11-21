Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,857 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $212,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,878. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

