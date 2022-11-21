Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 20,223 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $653,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.12. 78,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

