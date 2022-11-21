Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,114,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 17.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,213,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

